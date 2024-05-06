LSU, not just USC, is scrambling to fill a hole at defensive tackle

The USC Trojans need a defensive tackle, but they’re not the only team in that position. The Trojans’ Week 1 opponent also is in the market for a big presence on its defensive line. LSU couldn’t land Damonic Williams; Oklahoma got him instead. LSU whiffed on Williams while USC lost out to Oregon for Derrick Harmon.

LSU Tigers Wire has more on Brian Kelly’s outlook after swinging and missing on Williams:

“Earlier this spring, head coach Brian Kelly said defensive tackle is where LSU will spend most of its attention in the portal. It remains the Tigers’ biggest need with just two scholarship players returning. The staff liked what it saw from Jacobian Guillory in spring practice, but LSU needs another interior defender to emerge alongside him.

“LSU hoped Williams would fill that void. Now, Kelly and defensive line coach Bo Davis continue the search. And with Michigan State transfer Simeon Barrow Jr. trending toward Miami, there aren’t many starting caliber DTs left in the portal.”

USC is in a bind, but at least LSU isn’t in a markedly better position. Small blessings aren’t as good as big portal splashes, but at least it could be worse.

