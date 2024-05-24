LSU up to a No. 2 seed in Baseball America’s field of 64 projections

Do you guys remember how LSU was fighting for their life for a postseason berth after losing their series to Alabama? Boy, how things change in two weeks. LSU then swept Ole Miss and entered the SEC tournament as a projected No. 3 seed.

Now, LSU has started the conference tournament 3-0 after beating Georgia, Kentucky and South Carolina. The Tigers RPI has risen to No. 24, which is six spots up from where they were last Sunday.

Baseball America has released its latest field of 64 projections and now LSU is projected to be a No. 2 seed in the Norman Regional, up from the previously projected No. 3 seed.

LSU would be in the Norman Regional with Oklahoma, Georgia Tech, and Abilene Christian. The Sooners are the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament and they are undefeated and two wins away from winning the conference championship.

Georgia Tech is a sneaky talented team but they have struggled in the ACC tournament going 0-2 so far. Abilene Christian is the No. 2 seed in the WAC tournament and is currently 2-0. They are vying for the automatic bid by winning their conference tournament.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire