LSU is No. 1 all-time in College Football Playoff winning percentage

The only team with a perfect record in the College Football Playoff? Yep, you guessed it: It’s LSU.

On a list of the top-10 winning percentages in the CFP, LSU is No. 1, though the Tigers have only made one trip to the event (2019). We all remember that magical year. Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and head coach Ed Orgeron.

Here’s what 247Sports said about that run.

LSU has made the CFB Playoff just one time in its history, so it is a little bit easier to have a perfect record on this list. But there is no question that the one trip was one of the most dominant performances. Behind the likes of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and others, the Tigers hung 63 points on Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl and then beat Clemson with ease in the national title game. Those Tigers faced a brutal schedule all year and still went a perfect 15-0, going down in college football history.

A perfect 15-0 season capped off by a 42-25 win over Clemson in the national championship game in New Orleans. The LSU offense averaged a nation’s best 48.4 points per game and 569 yards per game in what would go down as possibly the best college offense of all-time and arguably the best college team of all-time.

Orgeron won Coach of the Year, passing game coordinator Joe Brady won Assistant Coach of the Year, Burrow won the Heisman, Grant Delpit won the Jim Thorpe Award, Chase won the Biletnikoff Award and the LSU offensive line won the Joe Moore Award. The 2019 LSU Tigers are a team that will certainly never be forgotten.



