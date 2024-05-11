LSU has the No. 1 offensive line in the country per On3

It is a widely known fact that the LSU Tigers have the two best offensive tackles in the NCAA this year. Will Campbell and Emery Jones are the cornerstones of an offensive line group that strikes fear in the eyes of opposing defensive coordinators.

Garrett Nussmeier sleeps a lot better at night knowing that his blindside is safe every time he drops back to throw. Hopefully, the running game will make a huge improvement from 2023 to 2024 as well.

Recently, On3 ranked the top 10 offensive line units as we get ready to head into the 2024 season. They have LSU as the No. 1 team and here is their analysis of why.

The Tigers have a pair of potential 2025 Top 10 picks at offensive tackle this fall, as Will Campbell and Emery Jones enter their junior seasons with two years of starting experience. Campbell is in contention for the No. 1 overall pick next April, while Jones graded out as the fourth-best tackle in the SEC in 2023, per PFF. LSU also returns both starting guards in Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger. The Tigers are breaking in a new starting center (DJ Chester), but if there’s one concern with the unit, it’s that the depth was sapped a bit by the portal departures of Lance Heard and Marlon Martinez.

Even with the losses of Heard and Martinez to the portal, this offensive line has the chance to be one of the best in program history.

