LSU in the NFL playoffs: How former Tigers performed in the Wild Card round

The first week of NFL playoffs is in the books with six games taking place. There were plenty of storylines to follow such as Joe Burrow looking to make history in Cincinnati. The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had other ideas on this day as they were victorious in their first playoff game in the NFL.

The final game of the weekend came on Monday night when former offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth became the eighth player to start a playoff game at the age of 40. Odell Beckham Jr was also looking for his first playoff victory, he lost the only other appearance in his career.

Breaking down the entire wild card weekend with the performance of former LSU Tigers:

Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Raiders

Foster Moreau, Tight End: 3 Targets | 0 Catches

Bengals

Joe Burrow, Quarterback: 24-34 | 244 Yards | 2 Touchdowns

Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver: 12 Targets | 9 Catches | 116 Yards

Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle: Not Active

Bengals win 26-19

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

Patriots

Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle: 1 tackle

Bills

Reid Ferguson, Long Snapper: 7 snaps

Bills won 47-17

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Eagles

Kary Vincent, Cornerback: Not Active

Buccaneers

Cyril Grayson, Wide Receiver: Not Active

Leonard Fournette, Running Back: Injured Reserve

Devin White, Linebacker: 5 Tackles | 1 TFL | 5 QB Hits | 1 PD

Kevin Minter, Linebacker: 1 tackle

Bucs won 31-15

San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys

49ers

Arden Key, Edge: 1 tackle

Cowboys

La’el Collins, Offensive Tackle: 72 offensive snaps

49ers won 23-17

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Steelers

Trai Turner, Offensive Guard: 68 Offensive Snaps

Chiefs

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back: Not Active

Darrel Williams, Running Back: 1 Carry | 4 Yards

Tyrann Mathieu, Safety: 55 Defensive Snaps | No Stats

Chiefs won 42-21

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angels Rams

Cardinals

Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Tackle: 1 Tackle

Rams

Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle: 30 Offensive Snaps

Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver: 5 Receptions | 61 Yards | 1 TD

Rams won 34-11

