LSU in the NFL playoffs: How former Tigers performed in the Wild Card round
The first week of NFL playoffs is in the books with six games taking place. There were plenty of storylines to follow such as Joe Burrow looking to make history in Cincinnati. The Bengals hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years. Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had other ideas on this day as they were victorious in their first playoff game in the NFL.
The final game of the weekend came on Monday night when former offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth became the eighth player to start a playoff game at the age of 40. Odell Beckham Jr was also looking for his first playoff victory, he lost the only other appearance in his career.
Breaking down the entire wild card weekend with the performance of former LSU Tigers:
Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Raiders
Foster Moreau, Tight End: 3 Targets | 0 Catches
Bengals
Joe Burrow, Quarterback: 24-34 | 244 Yards | 2 Touchdowns
Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver: 12 Targets | 9 Catches | 116 Yards
Tyler Shelvin, Defensive Tackle: Not Active
Bengals win 26-19
New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Patriots
Davon Godchaux, Defensive Tackle: 1 tackle
Bills
Reid Ferguson, Long Snapper: 7 snaps
Bills won 47-17
Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Eagles
Kary Vincent, Cornerback: Not Active
Buccaneers
Cyril Grayson, Wide Receiver: Not Active
Leonard Fournette, Running Back: Injured Reserve
Devin White, Linebacker: 5 Tackles | 1 TFL | 5 QB Hits | 1 PD
Kevin Minter, Linebacker: 1 tackle
Bucs won 31-15
San Francisco 49ers vs Dallas Cowboys
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
49ers
Arden Key, Edge: 1 tackle
Cowboys
La’el Collins, Offensive Tackle: 72 offensive snaps
49ers won 23-17
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers
Trai Turner, Offensive Guard: 68 Offensive Snaps
Chiefs
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Running Back: Not Active
Darrel Williams, Running Back: 1 Carry | 4 Yards
Tyrann Mathieu, Safety: 55 Defensive Snaps | No Stats
Chiefs won 42-21
Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angels Rams
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Cardinals
Rashard Lawrence, Defensive Tackle: 1 Tackle
Rams
Andrew Whitworth, Offensive Tackle: 30 Offensive Snaps
Odell Beckham Jr, Wide Receiver: 5 Receptions | 61 Yards | 1 TD
Rams won 34-11
