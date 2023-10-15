How LSU’s next opponent fared in Week 7

LSU’s getting a break from conference play next week with Army coming to town in Week 8.

An SEC school facing a service academy is a rare occurrence, especially in the modern era of the sport.

Army’s in the middle of a rough stretch and dropped its third straight game on Saturday. The Black Knights were shut out 19-0 at the hands of Troy. Army fell to 2-4 on the year.

When Army comes to Baton Rouge, it’ll mark its second trip to Louisiana this year. It opened the year with a loss at Louisiana-Monroe.

The betting line is yet to be posted as of Saturday night, but LSU’s sure to be a heavy favorite. Army’s unique offense poses its own challenges, but Brian Kelly is no stranger to service academies after facing Navy several times while at Notre Dame.

Army’s struggling offense will give the LSU defense another week to find its footing after a solid performance against Auburn.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire