LSU is nearly a touchdown favorite in season-opener against USC

After opening the last two seasons with a power conference opponent on a neutral field, LSU is set to do so once again in 2024 against USC at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

It will be an interesting matchup between two teams that lose a lot from their 2023 rosters — namely, quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy during their time in college.

With so many new pieces starting on both teams, as well as new coordinators on both sides of the ball for LSU and on defense for the Trojans, this is a game that’s hard to prognosticate.

However, as things stand at the end of May, sports books like the Tigers. In the latest odds from BetMGM, they are a 6.5-point favorite over USC.

The Tigers will hope to compete for a playoff spot in the first year of its expansion, but this early season matchup will tell us a lot about how competitive they will be in an expanded divisionless SEC.

