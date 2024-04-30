LSU names Flau’Jae Johnson and Paris Shand Volunteers of the Year

LSU athletes Flau'Jae Johnson and Paris Shand were recognized for their efforts in the community this week. Johnson (women’s basketball) and Shand (football), were named Female Volunteer of the Year and Male Volunteer of The Year.

The honor was part of “The Mikey Awards,” a series of awards recognizing athletes for their performance and work over the last year.

Johnson arrived at LSU in 2022 and made an immediate impact as she emerged as one of the nation’s most dynamic guards, helping lead LSU to its first national title as a freshman. The Savannah native also has also gained notoriety for her musical career that features collaborations with Lil Wayne and NLE Choppa.

Now, she’s being recognized for her work away from the spotlight.

Volunteers of the Year | Flau'jae Johnson & Paris Shand Thank y'all for all you've done in the community, @Flaujae & @ParisShand! pic.twitter.com/dUGfBvUnNH — LSU Tigers (@LSUsports) April 30, 2024

As for Shand, he’s preparing for his fifth year of college football and second at LSU. The veteran defensive linemen transferred to LSU after spending his first three years at Arizona. He’ll look to take another step forward this fall with LSU needing help on the defensive line.

