LSU to name former Ole Miss chief of staff Austin Thomas senior associate AD for football administration

It was reported on Friday that LSU would be hiring away Austin Thomas after two years as the football chief of staff at Ole Miss, and now we now what role he is going to occupy in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday, The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander reported that Thomas will be the senior associate athletics director for football administration. This will be his fourth stint at LSU after he was previously a director of player personnel (2013-16) and general manager (2016-17, 2020-21).

He has also served in similar roles at USC, Baylor and Texas A&M, and he began his career as a defensive quality control coach and recruiting and personnel assistant at his alma mater Tennessee.

Updated this to include Austin Thomas' title at LSU will be senior associate AD for football administration. https://t.co/0LRsrdv69g — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) January 27, 2024

It’s more shakeup to LSU’s off-field football staff after former director of player personnel Will Redmond left to become the general manager at Auburn earlier this week.

