LSU moving back up CBS Sports’ college football rankings after Missouri win

The Tigers fell out of CBS Sports’ top 25 in its college football rankings after a loss to Ole Miss in Week 5, but coach Brian Kelly’s team is back in after a 10-point win on the road over a ranked and previously unbeaten Missouri team.

LSU moved up seven spots this week from No. 29 to No. 22 in CBS Sports’ rankings, and while that’s not where many envisioned this team sitting in early October, it can continue to rise with upcoming winnable games against Auburn and Army before it hits the bye week and then travels to face Alabama.

The Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes are all but over, and their SEC West chances likely hinge on running the table the rest of the way. That’s exactly what LSU will look to do starting with a contest against a division rival this weekend that’s coming off back-to-back losses.

