LSU moves up two spots in AP Top 25 after impressive performance in road win over Mississippi State

LSU looked much more like the team we expected it to be this week in a 41-14 beatdown against Mississippi State on the road.

The Tigers shook off the hangover from the loss to Florida State two weeks ago to open the season and with teams at the top of the SEC struggling in Georgia and Alabama, this looks like a team that is once again poised to compete for a conference title and potentially a playoff spot.

For now, LSU will have to settle for moving up two spots in the AP Top 25 after Week 3. The Tigers now sit at No. 12, one spot ahead of the Crimson Tide, which had a sluggish 17-3 win at South Florida.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Ole Miss moved up two spots to No. 15 after a big win over Georgia Tech, while Tennessee was by far the biggest faller, dropping 12 spots to No. 23 after a loss at Florida.

The Gators, meanwhile, join the party in the No. 25 spot.

