LSU moves to No. 4 in AP poll after beating Texas
There’s a new team in the top five of the AP poll after Week 2 of the college football season.
LSU moved up two spots to No. 4 after a 45-38 win over then No. 9 Texas on Saturday night. While LSU went up two spots the Longhorns only dropped to No. 12 after the home loss.
Oklahoma fell to No. 5 because of LSU’s move up while Ohio State also dropped a spot to No. 6. Both teams had easy wins on Saturday against lesser opponents.
Michigan fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after a double-overtime win over Army at home while Texas A&M dropped from No. 12 to No. 16 after losing on the road at No. 1 Clemson.
Washington fell nine spots to No. 23 after a 20-19 home loss to Cal. The game finished after 4 a.m. ET because of a three-hour thunderstorm delay.
Maryland enters at No. 21 in the poll after soundly beating previously No. 21 Syracuse at home. Virginia also enters the AP poll at No. 25.
Full poll
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16. Texas A&M
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Iowa
20. Washington State
21. Maryland
22. Boise State
23. Washington
24. USC
25. Virginia
– – – – – – –
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.
