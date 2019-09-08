LSU moves to No. 4 in AP poll after beating Texas

There’s a new team in the top five of the AP poll after Week 2 of the college football season.

LSU moved up two spots to No. 4 after a 45-38 win over then No. 9 Texas on Saturday night. While LSU went up two spots the Longhorns only dropped to No. 12 after the home loss.

Oklahoma fell to No. 5 because of LSU’s move up while Ohio State also dropped a spot to No. 6. Both teams had easy wins on Saturday against lesser opponents.

Michigan fell from No. 7 to No. 10 after a double-overtime win over Army at home while Texas A&M dropped from No. 12 to No. 16 after losing on the road at No. 1 Clemson.

Washington fell nine spots to No. 23 after a 20-19 home loss to Cal. The game finished after 4 a.m. ET because of a three-hour thunderstorm delay.

Maryland enters at No. 21 in the poll after soundly beating previously No. 21 Syracuse at home. Virginia also enters the AP poll at No. 25.

Full poll

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Texas

13. Penn State

14. Wisconsin

15. Oregon

16. Texas A&M

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa

20. Washington State

21. Maryland

22. Boise State

23. Washington

24. USC

25. Virginia

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was happy during Saturday's win over Texas. (Nick Wagner/American-Statesman via AP)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

