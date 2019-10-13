LSU moves to No. 2 in AP poll after beating Florida in Week 7

The LSU Tigers are now at No. 2 in the Associated Press top 25.

LSU moved up from No. 5 to No. 2 after beating Florida 42-28 at home on Saturday. The Tigers leapfrogged previously No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Ohio State. Georgia, tied with Ohio State at No. 3 a week ago, lost at home to South Carolina 20-17 in double overtime Saturday afternoon.

Clemson demolished Florida State 45-14 at home while Ohio State was off in Week 7. The Clemson Tigers are now at No. 3 while Ohio State is at No. 4. Oklahoma moved up a spot to No. 5 after beating Texas. The Longhorns dropped to No. 15.

Florida fell two spots to No. 9, a spot ahead of Georgia at No. 10. Wisconsin is at No. 6, Penn State is at No. 7 and Notre Dame is at No. 8 after beating USC at home.

LSU plays at Alabama on Nov. 9. Both teams have off weeks ahead of the matchup and LSU takes on No. 11 Auburn on Oct. 26. Alabama has very winnable games against Tennessee and Arkansas before its off week.

There are a lot of new teams near the bottom of the poll. Minnesota jumps in at No. 20 after moving to 6-0 following a win over Nebraska. Missouri is at No. 22 after it beat Ole Miss at home. Sun Belt favorite Appalachian State is at No. 24 in the poll after beating Louisiana on Wednesday. And Washington is back in the top 25 at No. 25 following a late-night road win at Arizona.

Wake Forest, Virginia, Texas A&M and Memphis all fell out of the poll. All four teams lost on Saturday. The Demon Deacons lost at home to Louisville to see their undefeated season disappear while Memphis lost to Temple and fell to 5-1.

Top 25

1. Alabama

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Oklahoma

6. Wisconsin

7. Penn State

8. Notre Dame

9. Florida

10. Georgia

11. Auburn

12. Oregon

13. Utah

14. Boise State

15. Texas

16. Michigan

17. Arizona State

18. Baylor

19. SMU

20. Minnesota

21. Cincinnati

22. Missouri

23. Iowa

24. Appalachian State

25. Washington

