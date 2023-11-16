LSU moves up in On3 power rankings after big game against Florida

LSU’s hopes of winning the SEC West and returning to Atlanta ended with a loss to Alabama two weeks ago, but the team responded well on Saturday, winning a shootout over Florida thanks to one of the more impressive offensive performances you’ll ever see.

That paired with blowout losses from Ole Miss — who was embarrassed at Georgia — and Tennessee, which was perhaps even more embarrassed against Missouri in Columbia, has allowed the Tigers to move up in On3’s SEC power rankings this week.

LSU now ranks third, behind only undefeated Georgia and Alabama, which totes a loss but remains perfect in SEC play.

LSU ran past Florida 53-35 in a shootout at home. Jayden Daniels should be in the Heisman conversation, if not the favorite for the award. So with that win, LSU moves up two spots in the power rankings with other teams faltering as well. The Tigers probably wish they didn’t have near misses earlier in the year.

It’s not too shabby for a three-loss team, but it also just goes to show the wasted potential this team had on the offensive side of the ball.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire