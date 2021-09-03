LSU Morning Rush: Tigers release hype video, Tennessee wins their opener

On a pre-game day edition of the LSU Morning Rush, we look at the hype video narrated by former Tiger Andrew Whitworth plus other top stories around the SEC.

Andrew Whitworth narrates LSU’s hype video

The LSU Tigers landed in Los Angeles as they prepared for the season opener against the UCLA Bruins in The Rose Bowl. A historic moment for the Bayou Bengals as they are set for a couple of firsts in school history. They have never played UCLA and they have never played in The Rose Bowl Stadium. Both of those come to an end when the Tigers meet the Bruins at 7:30 pm CST.

To get ready for the game out on the west coast, LSU got some help from a former player. Andrew Whitworth provided the commentary in the pregame hype video from the football program. Whitworth knows a thing or two about playing in Southern California. He joined the Rams in 2017 after they returned to California a season earlier. During his time with LSU, Whitworth was part of the national championship team in 2003.

Tomorrow is promised to no one. WIN the game today! pic.twitter.com/NbX2vhEB0u — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 2, 2021

Former LSU Tigers who made the initial 53-man rosters in the NFL

Daily Advertiser previews LSU-UCLA

Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser put together his preview of the LSU Tigers-UCLA Bruins matchup. Breaking down several key areas for the game.

UCLA has already played

Experience at quarterback

Bruins’ running back

UCLA defense looks fast

Chip Kelly’s offensive mind

Given all of those areas, Guilbeau believes in the Tigers to squeak by the Bruins.

UCLA will take advantage of jitters by LSU’s two new coordinators and by Johnson but the quarterback will find his game in the second half to lead the Tigers.

Josh Heupel wins the opening game for the Vols

On Thursday night we saw the very first game on the SEC schedule when Bowling Green traveled to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Vols at Neyland Stadium. After a close first half where Heupel’s team held onto a narrow advantage at the half, the Vols finally got rolling in the second half.

Despite seeing their offense sputter in the second quarter, the Volunteers captured a 38-6 victory over Bowling Green Thursday before a nearly packed Neyland Stadium. The Vols and Falcons were locked in a close contest at halftime with Tennessee clinging to a 14-6 advantage heading to the locker room after the break. Tennessee (1-0) scored 24 points over the final 30 minutes.

Most of the SEC will play their first game on Saturday, the Ole Miss Rebels will open their campaign on Monday night.