LSU Morning Rush: Tigers miss on edge recruit, SEC cancellation policy released

We scour the internet for the top stories of the day for the LSU Tigers. On the docket Ed Orgeron misses out on in-state recruit to Texas, SEC announces cancellation policy, and the team rested after relocating practice to Houston, Texas.

2022 four-star edge commits to Texas over LSU

On Monday the LSU Tigers received not so great news as four-star edge J’Mond Tapp committed to the Texas Longhorns. The edge product out of Donaldsonville, Lousiana, was trending in that direction and he made it official by committing to play for Bo Davis and Steve Sarkisian.

The Tigers No. 8 recruiting class (247Sports ranking) is still awaiting their first commit at that position. Omari Abor is the highest-rated player at the position that holds an offer from LSU. He recently named the Tigers in his top five schools.

SEC announces forfeit and cancellation policy for the 2021 season

Much as each Power Five conference has done, the SEC announced the forfeit and cancellation policy for the upcoming season. It is a little different than the other major conferences. If a team is unable to participate then the team will forfeit the game, including COVID-19 related absences.

The league announced its full cancellation policy, stating that a team forced to forfeit games will earn a loss in the conference standings, while its opponent would earn a win. If both teams are unavailable to participate, both teams will forfeit and earn a loss, according to a league statement. Any conference tiebreaker rules will apply as normal, the conference said, with commissioner Greg Sankey retaining “discretion to declare a “no contest” for any event if extraordinary circumstances warrant.”

LSU rested and ready for the season opener against UCLA

The LSU Tigers had an abrupt move to Houston, Texas, due to Hurricane Ida. The team took the four-hour bus trip west but due to evacuation traffic, the drive lasted 11 hours.