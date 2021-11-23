LSU Morning Rush: Texas Tech hires Tigers’ assistant, coaching search narrowed

The top stories for the LSU Tigers on Tuesday. Today’s headlines include the coaching search possibly being narrowed and one Tigers staffer heads out west.

Cody Bellaire leaves Baton Rouge for Lubbock

With any regime change, such as the one that is about to take place with the LSU Tigers, it is common to see assistants and support staff take opportunities elsewhere. They don’t want to wait on the next head coach to bring in new members and hope they land a gig with the new staff.

On Monday it was announced Cody Bellaire was leaving his alma mater and heading to Lubbock, Texas, to join the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He served as the assistant director of player personnel upon his return to the Bayou. He joins the new Red Raiders head coaches staff as the director of scouting.

Thankful for @LSUFootballGM and everyone at LSU for the opportunity to work at my alma mater. But with that being said, I am BEYOND PUMPED to be with @JoeyMcGuireTTU at THE Texas Tech University and can not wait to build something truly special here in Lubbock! #WreckEm #GunsUp https://t.co/2ur63l5mYi — Cody Bellaire (@CodyBellaire) November 22, 2021

Current LSU general manager Austin Thomas tweeted his appreciation for Bellaire and congratulated him.

Love this guy and going to miss him, but SO PROUD of him! @CodyBellaire – Thank you for all your hard work, loyalty and trust in the process of your development. Most importantly, thank you for being a great person. You EARNED this amazing opportunity! #GoBeGreat https://t.co/unObpTytg4 — Austin Thomas (@LSUFootballGM) November 23, 2021

Bellaire started with LSU as a player personnel assistant in 2015. He left for Texas A&M in 2018. After 18 months in College Station, he headed to Baylor. Serving in the same role, he worked with Dave Aranda and Joey McGuire until he returned to the Bayou in March of 2021. After a short stint back home, Bellaire gets a promotion on the Red Raiders support staff.

What about the coaching search?

LSU’s search down to three candidates?

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former LSU beat writer with The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette is reporting the Tigers search is down to three candidates. Glenn Guilbeau, now with Outkick, has the administration narrowing the pool to:

Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Billy Napier, UL-Lafayette

Per Guilbeau, the search could come to a close by next week.

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by the end of this week or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

If this is indeed the case, that would get the hire in place just in time to salvage some of the 2022 recruiting class. They might also have an opportunity to convince Eli Ricks to stick around Baton Rouge.

It remains to be seen which if any of the three are in the lead, which likely would indicate Woodward has moved on from any big fish.

