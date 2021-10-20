LSU Morning Rush: A tale of two Kirk Herbstreit’s

It was just Saturday morning on ESPN’s ‘College Game Day’ where college football analyst and color commentator Kirk Herbstreit questioned the heart of the LSU football program. “What I see is individuality”, Herbstreit said. “I see guys that quit. I see guys who don’t want to play for the LSU brand, that’s very new.”

Following the Tigers’ 49-42 victory over the Florida Gators, his tune changed completely. Based on how the team performed against the Auburn Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats in the previous two weeks, it was hard to see the performance that was yet to come. Herbstreit took to Twitter to offer his congratulations to the team for their performance.

Congratulations @LSUfootball and especially Coach O!

Did NOT see this one coming. I’ve been very tough on this team and their passion to play for the LSU brand-glad you shut me up. That’s LSU football-congratulations! — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 16, 2021

For their efforts the LSU Tigers, head coach Ed Orgeron, and running back Tyrion Davis-Price made the list for Herbstreit’s top performers in week seven.

