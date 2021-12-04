LSU Morning Rush: SEC title game, Ed Orgeron, and Kevin Faulk’s future

On Championship Saturday the LSU Tigers will be watching from the couch like most of the teams across America. With the new hire of Brian Kelly from Notre Dame, the hope is that there aren’t too many more Championship Saturdays like this in the future. It is a tall task, but this team has proven they can climb that mountain. They just need to roll up the sleeves and get it done.

Instead, it will be the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs going to war in Atlanta, Georgia. This game has massive implications for the College Football Playoffs. If Georgia wins then the Crimson Tide are likely relegated to just a New Years Six bowl game. However, if Saban wins then both teams could meet in the CFP.

The action gets started in the mid-afternoon slot.

Kickoff, How to Watch/Stream/Listen

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Television: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jamie Erdahl)

What is Ed Orgeron up to now?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Following the regular season finale against the Texas A&M Aggies, Ed Orgeron stated that he would be packing for Destin, Florida. Either he has already returned or perhaps postponed his trip. He was spotted on the sidelines of a high school football game in Ponchatoula.

Former LSU football coach Ed Orgeron checking out this Acadiana at Ponchatoula clash. pic.twitter.com/kXxu9l8zfD — Chris Singleton (@courierchris) December 4, 2021

Do you think Brian Kelly could pronounce it correctly in his new southern accent?

Nick Saban calls Brian Kelly? Well sort of

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

After Brian Kelly addressed the crowd during the LSU basketball game against Ohio, Twitter lost its absolute mind with some of the responses. Joey Mulinaro put his own twist on a phone call between Nick Saban and Kelly.

Nick Saban congratulates southern Brian Kelly pic.twitter.com/oFqmdMEBL6 — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) December 3, 2021

What could the quarterback situation look like in Baton Rouge?

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

I doubt that new head coach Brian Kelly is really looking to go into the 2022 college football season, in the same manner as we saw 2021. The team had two healthy quarterbacks on scholarship with Max Johnson and Garrett Nussmeier. Myles Brennan has entered the transfer portal so you can likely scratch him off. 247Sports took a look at how it could all shake out.

I see a legitimate QB battle taking place this spring between current starter Max Johnson and backup Garrett Nussmeier, who will be a redshirt freshman in 2022. Johnson is a very solid QB but how much more can he give you? Johnson has dealt with a lot of drama at LSU with opt-out, injuries, and coaching changes in his two years of playing at LSU but has always been fairly consistent leading the offense. I would not rule out a transfer to Florida State if the ball does not bounce his way. Nussmeier got his feet wet this season, playing in four games to preserve a year of eligibility. Like Johnson, Nussmeier comes from a football family and would love to take the reins to start the Kelly era at LSU. Nussmeier has more arm talent but must prove to Kelly that he’s a significant upgrade to Johnson. I think he wins the job this spring if he can prove that he can distribute to the playmakers around him and not turn the ball over (Kelly will not tolerate a turnover liability at QB). – Blake Brockermeyer, 247Sports

The wildcard option is Walker Howard and/or a quarterback in the transfer portal. It isn’t likely that Quinn Ewers would look to LSU and Spencer Rattler is essentially locked in at UCLA. It could come down to Jack Miller III, who we recently highlighted.

Kevin Faulk sounds like he will be in Baton Rouge next season

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Upon the new hire of Brian Kelly reports surfaced that both Corey Raymond and Kevin Faulk would be retained on the new staff. When Kelly met with the media at his introductory press conference, he quickly refuted the story. However, in a recent interview with The Daily Advertiser, 2023 running back Trey Holly says that Faulk is going to be here.

“(Faulk) told me he was going to be here,” Holly said. “Me and Kevin talk. He checks up on me … daily.”

Standout trio for LSU Baseball

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

According to D1 Baseball, the LSU Tigers have the No. 1 college prospect in the country with Dylan Crews. Tre Morgan comes in at No. 16 and Jordan Thompson is No. 43 overall. Not a bad thing when you have MLB caliber players on your team.

Crews was voted the No. 1 college prospect for 2023, Morgan was ranked No. 16 and Thompson was slotted at No. 43 among the Top 50. Crews, the 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year, hit .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. The product of Longwood, Fla., also received All-America, Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year. Crews’ total of 18 home runs represented the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000. He finished No. 1 in the SEC last season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs. Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored. – per LSU athletics press release

