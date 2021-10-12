LSU Morning Rush: Myles Brennan, injury lists, and Coach O gets roasted

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A look around the LSU landscape for the top stories. Updates on Myles Brennan, the latest list of injuries, and Ed Orgeron gets roasted for comments after the Kentucky loss.

We kick it off with the “super senior” quarterback Myles Brennan from The Advocate.

An update on Myles Brennan

Leah Vann of The Advocate provided an update on Myles Brennan when head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Monday.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had little to say on fifth year senior quarterback Myles Brennan’s return on Monday.

“He’s progressing as expected,” Orgeron said. “I don’t know if he’s going to be available before the Alabama game that open week or not. That was our target date we had looked at. I don’t know the status of that yet.”

The LSU injury list is getting long

As Brody Miller of The Athletic reports, the Tigers will be without Kayshon Boutte, Ali Gaye, Joseph Evans, and Major Burns. On top of the list that already had Derek Stingley Jr and Andre Anthony. It is a rough time for the Tigers, especially with the next three opponents.

Ed Orgeron shredded for postgame comment after LSU’s loss to Kentucky

Following the loss to Kentucky, social media wasn’t kind to the head coach after his comments about the Wildcats offense. Saturday Down South put together a list of tweets for the comments.

As you might expect, Orgeron is getting shredded on Twitter for that comment. Orgeron being surprised by the Cats pounding the rock raises the question of how closely he studied the film. Kentucky’s Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday with 104 carries for 621 rushing yards, a conference-leading average of 124.20 yards per game.

Recommended Stories