LSU Morning Rush: Jabril Cox and Danielle Hunter done for the season

Top stories involving the LSU Tigers on Tuesday morning. Two former LSU Tigers will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering season-ending injuries.

Jabril Cox tore his ACL against Minnesota

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Via Cowboys Wire:

As Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News is reporting, rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered an ACL tear in Sunday night’s win over Minnesota and is out for the remainder of the 2021 campaign. The injury occurred during the third quarter of the Week 8 win; Cox was injured on punt coverage. Unable to put pressure on his right leg after the play was over, he was helped to the sideline medical tent and then carted from to the locker room.

Love this team. It’s all a part of God’s plan. Watch how I shake back! ✭🖤 — Jabril Cox (@_Brillo) November 1, 2021

His rookie season is now over just seven games into the season. Cox accounted for just two tackles this year as he played primarily on special teams. He will begin his rehab process once he is cleared following surgery to repair that torn ACL.

He wasn’t the only former LSU Tiger to be lost for the season from the game as Danielle Hunter suffered a similar fate.

Danielle Hunter done for the season with a torn pec muscle

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Via Vikings Wire:

Hunter left the Week 8 game against the Cowboys with a shoulder injury. The edge rusher was originally ruled questionable, only to be downgraded to out during the contest. This is a massive blow to not only the Vikings defense, but the overall team’s chances of turning the season around and making the playoffs in 2021.

Danielle Hunter will miss the rest of the season with a pec injury, Coach Zimmer has announced. 🙏🙏 @DHunt94_TX pic.twitter.com/BXc1fxeQ5o — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 1, 2021

Hunter’s year comes to an end after posting six sacks in seven games. He also has 38 combined tackles and 10 quarterback hits. The Vikings defense lose a big-time pass rusher.