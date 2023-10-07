Advertisement

LSU at Missouri: How to watch as Tigers look to get back on track Saturday morning in Week 6

The Tigers are still licking their wounds after a 55-49 loss on the road to Ole Miss last weekend, but they don’t have much time to dwell on it.

LSU will hit the road once again in Week 6 to take on another ranked opponent, this time an unbeaten Missouri team that boasts one of the top passing offenses in the SEC. That’s a matchup that’s certainly concerning for an LSU secondary that has struggled a lot.

The Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes are all but over, and their SEC West aspirations could soon follow if LSU doesn’t find a way to bounce back on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday’s Week 6 matchup in Columbia, Missouri.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Oct. 7, 2023

  • Time: 11 a.m. CT

  • TV Channel: ESPN

  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

Missouri

  • WR Mekhi Miller (Out)

  • WR Demariyon Houston (Out)

  • DB Shamar McNeil (Questionable)

  • RB Michael Cox (Out)

Players to Watch

LSU:

  • Passing: Jayden Daniels (1,710 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT, 73.1% completion)

  • Rushing: Logan Diggs (57 attempts, 354 yards, 3 TD)

  • Receiving: Malik Nabers (40 receptions, 625 yards, 5 TD)

  • Tackling: Major Burns (38)

  • Sacks: Harold Perkins (2)

  • Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander (1)

Arkansas:

  • Passing: Brady Cook (1,468 yards, 11 TD, 0 INT, 74.5% completion)

  • Rushing: Cody Schrader (81 attempts, 463 yards, 3 TD)

  • Receiving: Luther Burden (43 receptions, 644 yards, 5 TD)

  • Tackling: Ty’Ron Hopper (27)

  • Sacks: Johnny Walker Jr. (3)

  • Interceptions: Kris Abrams-Draine (3)

Five Things to Know

Betting Preview

Staff Predictions

