LSU at Missouri: How to watch as Tigers look to get back on track Saturday morning in Week 6

The Tigers are still licking their wounds after a 55-49 loss on the road to Ole Miss last weekend, but they don’t have much time to dwell on it.

LSU will hit the road once again in Week 6 to take on another ranked opponent, this time an unbeaten Missouri team that boasts one of the top passing offenses in the SEC. That’s a matchup that’s certainly concerning for an LSU secondary that has struggled a lot.

The Tigers’ College Football Playoff hopes are all but over, and their SEC West aspirations could soon follow if LSU doesn’t find a way to bounce back on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow Saturday’s Week 6 matchup in Columbia, Missouri.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Oct. 7, 2023

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

WR Chris Hilton Jr. (Doubtful)

WR Aaron Anderson (Doubtful)

LB Omar Speights (Doubtful)

Missouri

WR Mekhi Miller (Out)

WR Demariyon Houston (Out)

DB Shamar McNeil (Questionable)

RB Michael Cox (Out)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Passing: Jayden Daniels (1,710 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT, 73.1% completion)

Rushing: Logan Diggs (57 attempts, 354 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Malik Nabers (40 receptions, 625 yards, 5 TD)

Tackling: Major Burns (38)

Sacks: Harold Perkins (2)

Interceptions: Duce Chestnut, Greg Penn III, Andre Sam, Zy Alexander (1)

Arkansas:

Passing: Brady Cook (1,468 yards, 11 TD, 0 INT, 74.5% completion)

Rushing: Cody Schrader (81 attempts, 463 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Luther Burden (43 receptions, 644 yards, 5 TD)

Tackling: Ty’Ron Hopper (27)

Sacks: Johnny Walker Jr. (3)

Interceptions: Kris Abrams-Draine (3)

