LSU at Mississippi State: How to watch Tigers’ SEC opener against Bulldogs on Saturday morning

LSU faces its first real test since taking a 45-24 loss to Florida State in the season opener this Saturday.

The Tigers hit the road to take on Mississippi State for what will be Brian Kelly’s first trip to Starkville as a head coach. LSU will be starting SEC play with a morning kick-off as the game is set to start at 11:30 a.m.

This will also be the first real test for a Bulldogs team that has undergone an identity shift since the passing of Mike Leach last December. New coach Zach Arnett is a defensive-minded guy, and this team is looking to establish the run and play physical defense.

Here’s everything you need to know as LSU begins its conference slate against Mississippi State on Saturday.

How to Watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date : Sept. 16, 2023

Time : 11 a.m. CT

TV Channel : ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Injury Report

LSU

Mississippi State

S Ja’Kobi Albert (Out)

Players to Watch

LSU:

Mississippi State:

Passing: Will Rogers (389 yards, 5 TD, 0 INT, 71.7% completion)

Rushing: Jo’Quavious Marks (43 attempts, 250 yards, 3 TD)

Receiving: Lideatrick Griffin (8 receptions, 116 yards, 2 TD)

Tackling: Nathaniel Watson (18)

Sacks: Jett Johnson (2)

Interceptions: Jett Johnson (2)

