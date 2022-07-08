LSU misses on 5-star QB Dante Moore

This recruiting cycle has been a whirlwind when it comes to LSU and quarterbacks.

The Tigers have been in the mix for a few big names, but have not yet been able to seal the deal. There are more top programs than there are five-star quarterbacks, so it’s not easy to land one.

On Friday, Michigan native Dante Moore announced his commitment to Oregon. He went with the Ducks over LSU and some other top programs.

It felt like LSU had more hope with Moore than it did with some other recruits like Arch Manning and Jaden Rashada. Moore visited LSU on April 22 and attended the spring game where he spent some time with Joe Burrow. A week later, he took a visit to Oregon.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Dante Moore (@dantemoore05) has Committed to Oregon! The Top 8 Player in the ‘23 Class chose the Ducks over Texas A&M, LSU, and Michigan More Here (FREE): https://t.co/2r5e32A5V8 pic.twitter.com/Ern4qWqQco — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 8, 2022

LSU has a crowded quarterback room at the moment and has signed a blue-chip prospect in each of the last two cycles with Garrett Nussmeier and Walker Howard. It could be tough to convince another top recruit to sign on behind them without more clarity as to what the playing time situation will be.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Moore is the fourth-best QB in the class of 2023 and the 12th-ranked player overall.

Brian Kelly, offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan did a respectable job with his recruitment, but it just wasn’t enough.

