LSU’s Mikaylah Williams invited to USA Basketball 3×3 training camp

Mikaylah Williams’ international career with Team USA is set to continue this spring.

Williams was one of 17 players invited to take part in USA Basketball’s 3×3 in Springfield, Massachusetts, from April 17-20, where the team will evaluate players to ultimately help determine the team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year is no stranger to competing on the international stage. She’s a three-time (and reigning) 3×3 World Cup champion, and she was named USA Basketball Athlete of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

Williams has also competed internationally in 5×5, winning a gold medal at the 2022 FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Mikaylah Williams will participate in the 2024 USA 3×3 training camp with an opportunity to earn a spot on the national team! 📄 https://t.co/bHaNSNVgYk pic.twitter.com/cd0y6bUJML — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 15, 2024

Williams, one of the top recruits coming out of high school in the 2023 class, averaged 14.5 points while totaling 98 assists this season, both of which rank sixth all-time at LSU among true freshmen. She set a program record for true freshmen with 42 points scored against Kent State, and she scored 20+ points in seven games.

