LSU men's basketball suffers upset loss to Nicholls State on late 3-pointer

BATON ROUGE – LSU men's basketball lost its first game of the season Friday, falling 68-66 to Nicholls State in an upset loss.

The Tigers (1-1) held a 66-65 lead until guard Jalen White hit a go-ahead 3-point shot with 1.2 seconds left to play. Nevada transfer Will Baker's jump shot in response was no good and Nicholls (1-1) escaped with the victory.

LSU had clawed back from a 24-point first half deficit and 19-point halftime deficit to take the lead with 5:36 left to play. But the Tigers couldn't extend their advantage to more than three points, keeping the door ajar for White to eventually take advantage.

Jalen Reed led LSU in scoring with 14 points. The only other Tiger who finished in double digits was Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright with 11 points. It was an offensive struggle all night for LSU, which finished shooting just 39% from the floor and 3-for-19 from 3-point range.

LSU will look to avenge its loss Thursday (3 p.m., ESPN2) against Dayton in its first of three games at the Charleston Classic in South Carolina.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU basketball upset by Nicholls State after late 3-pointer