LSU men's basketball score vs. Southeastern: Live updates from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center

BATON ROUGE — LSU men's basketball returns to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, as the Tigers host Southeastern (7 p.m., SEC Network+).

LSU (4-3) suffered a blowout loss on the road against Syracuse on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge, 80-57. The Tigers went 2-of-22 from 3-point range, turned over the ball 19 times and were out rebounded by seven.

Jordan Wright led all Tigers in scoring with 15 points on 15 shot attempts. Jalen Reed was the only other LSU player in double figures with 14 points.

The uncompetitive showing was LSU's 13th consecutive road loss dating back to the 2021-22 season.

Southeastern (2-5) defeated Southern New Orleans on Tuesday after losing three consecutive games at the Emerald Coast Classic a week ago.

LSU men's basketball vs. Southeastern: Live updates

