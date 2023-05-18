LSU men's basketball schedule: Tigers to face Kansas State in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – LSU men's basketball will play a home and home over the next two seasons with Kansas State, starting Dec. 9 when the Wildcats travel to Baton Rouge to face the Tigers, according to documents obtained by The Advertiser.

LSU faced Kansas State during nonconference play last season in the Cayman Islands Classic championship game. The Wildcats squeaked by LSU in that matchup with a 61-59 victory.

"It's been a long time since a Power 5 opponent [in the] nonconference played," at LSU before conference play, LSU coach Matt McMahon said to The Advertiser on Thursday. "So we're excited to start the series with Kansas State coming off their Elite Eight run this past season."

The Tigers will face Kansas State in Manhattan in 2024.

LSU IN THE CHARLESTON CLASSIC: LSU men's basketball joins Rick Pitino and St. John's in Charleston Classic

LSU BASKETBALL CLASS OF 2024: LSU basketball adds its first commitment from Class of 2024

In its nonconference schedule, LSU also will Texas in Houston on Dec. 13 and participate in the Charleston Classic along with St. John's, Houston, Dayton, Wake Forest, North Texas, Utah and Towson from Nov. 16-19.

The Tigers will also play an ACC team in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Their opponent has yet to be announced, although McMahon assumes LSU will play that game on the road.

"I think those are all huge opportunities for our program and will certainly more than prepare us for league play," McMahon said.

Additionally, LSU will play Nicholls State, North Florida, Lamar and Northwestern State during its nonconference schedule this upcoming season.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU basketball: Tigers to face Kansas State in Baton Rouge in December