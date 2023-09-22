LSU men's basketball, Matt McMahon lands commitment from top-60 prospect from 2024 class.

BATON ROUGE — Four-star forward Robert Miller III has committed to LSU men's basketball, he announced on social media Friday.

At 6-foot-10 and 225 pounds, Miller is the No. 56 player in the nation and the No. 2 player in The state of Texas in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports Composite. He committed to LSU over Texas, Colorado, Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas State and others.

“The LSU coaching staff has been really consistent in proving that they wanted me a part of their program and overall it’s just a family environment,” Miller said to On3 Sports.

Miller attends Pasadena Memorial High School in Pasadena, Texas. His father also played football for LSU in the 90s and his mother played basketball at Tulane and in the WNBA.

Miller is LSU's lone commitment from the Class of 2024. However, LSU has the No. 22 recruiting class in the nation and the No. 6 recruiting class in the SEC following his commitment, according to On3 Sports.

FULL LSU MBB SCHEDULE: LSU men's basketball releases full 2023-24 schedule, dates for every game

LSU LOSES CODY TOPPERT: Report: LSU basketball loses assistant coach to Washington Wizards' NBA G-League team

NCAA RULINGS: NCAA announces rulings on LSU football, men's basketball and Will Wade

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Robert Miller commits to LSU basketball, Matt McMahon