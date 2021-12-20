LSU men’s and women’s basketball ranked in latest AP Poll
Both the LSU men’s and women’s teams are ranked once again and climbing in the AP Polls. The two teams are a combined 20-1 heading into Monday.
The LSU men’s basketball climbed in both the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll and the AP Poll. Last week saw the Tigers at No. 19 but now find themselves at No. 17. However, this time the Texas Longhorns are ahead of the Bayou Bengals, unlike how the coaches see it. Just 27 points separate the two teams. The Kentucky Wildcats are the lowest-ranked SEC team in the poll at No. 20.
The conference has five ranked teams and only Alabama is in the top 10, barely as they were ranked No. 10 this week. The Tigers will face the No. 12 ranked Auburn Tigers on Dec. 29.
The men’s basketball AP Poll
LSU head coach Will Wade reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisiana Tech in Bossier City, La., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
A full look at the AP poll for men’s basketball:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor
10-0
1,524 (60)
–
2
Duke
10-1
1,445
–
3
Purdue
10-1
1,360
–
4
Gonzaga
9-2
1,313
+1
5
UCLA
9-1
1,294
-1
6
Arizona
11-0
1,230 (1)
+2
7
Kansas
9-1
1,210
–
8
USC
12-0
937
+2
9
Iowa State
11-0
926
+2
10
Alabama
9-2
897
-4
11
Michigan State
9-2
822
+1
12
Auburn
10-1
782
+1
13
Houston
10-2
780
+1
14
Ohio State
8-2
744
+1
15
Seton Hall
9-2
693
+1
16
Texas
8-2
569
+1
17
LSU
11-0
542
+2
18
Xavier
11-1
469
+4
19
Tennessee
8-2
447
-1
20
Kentucky
8-2
428
+1
21
Colorado State
10-0
328
+2
22
Providence
11-1
266
–
23
Villanova
7-4
222
-14
24
Wisconsin
9-2
182
–
25
Texas Tech
8-2
86
–
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1
Next, the women’s AP poll
The LSU women’s basketball team was ranked No. 22 in the last week’s AP Poll, this week they rose one spot. Kim Mulkey has already provided a spark to the Lady Tigers basketball program as they matched last year’s win total. Mulkey’s previous team Baylor dropped five spots after their second loss of the season. Under Mulkey, they lost just two games in the 2020-21 regular season.
LSU is set to face Clemson and Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Invitation starting on Monday.
The women’s basketball AP Poll
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey watches against Louisiana-Lafayette during an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Lafayette, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP)
A look at the full women’s poll before Monday’s action:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
South Carolina
11-0
725 (29)
–
2
Stanford
8-2
678
+1
3
Louisville
10-1
643
+3
4
Arizona
10-0
642
–
5
North Carolina St
11-2
616
-3
6
Maryland
9-3
517
+3
7
Tennessee
9-1
504
–
8
Indiana
9-2
500
+2
9
Michigan
11-1
498
+4
10
Baylor
9-2
487
-5
11
Connecticut
6-3
457
-4
12
Texas
8-1
435
-1
13
Georgia
10-1
381
+4
13
Iowa State
11-1
381
-1
15
Iowa
6-2
273
-1
16
Duke
9-1
270
-1
17
Georgia Tech
9-2
225
+1
18
South Florida
8-3
219
-2
19
BYU
9-1
152
+1
20
Notre Dame
10-2
137
+1
21
LSU
9-1
130
+1
22
Kentucky
7-3
127
-3
23
Texas A&M
9-2
82
–
24
Ohio State
8-2
68
–
25
North Carolina
10-0
66
–
Others Receiving Votes
Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30
