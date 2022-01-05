LSU men’s basketball uses 20-3 run to beat Kentucky

LSU men’s basketball team had a big SEC victory on Tuesday night against Kentucky. The Tigers beat the Wildcats 65-60. LSU came into the game ranked No. 21 and Kentucky No. 13.

This final @lsubasketball sequence was WILD 💥 pic.twitter.com/nbVxWyhEWJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 5, 2022

The Tigers led 35-30 to start the second half; the Wildcats went on a 17-2 run to take a 47 to 39 lead. Soon after that, LSU went on a 20-3 run to take the lead for good.

Tari Eason led the Tigers in scoring off the bench with 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field while adding six rebounds and three assists. Two other Tigers scored in double-digits, Xavier Pinson with 11, and Brandon Murray said ten. Darius Days, LSU’s second-leading scorer struggled shooting 3-of-12 from the field and scored nine points; he did grab seven rebounds.

Davion Minz led Kentucky in scoring off the bench with 16 points, and Jacob Toppin added 14 points for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady, the only starter in double-digits, scored 13 points. The Tigers did an outstanding job defending, holding Kentucky to 36.2% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three-point land.

This was indeed a game run; both teams had 39 teams rebounds apiece and 15 turnovers apiece. But LSU defense was the most vital factor in this game.

The Tigers have another challenging game on Saturday when they host No.8 ranked Tennessee at home.