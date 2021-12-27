LSU men’s basketball stays put in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
The LSU men’s basketball has a huge top 20 matchup this week against the Auburn Tigers. Both teams looking to take an early stranglehold on the conference and prove they are the team to beat this year. They have a combined 23-1 record and are the two highest-ranked SEC teams at this point.
This week in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll the Tigers stand pat this week as the No. 16 team in the polls. The Tennessee Vols moved up four spots to get ahead of the Tigers. Alabama saw a huge drop of four spots this week to land at No. 19. All told there are five SEC teams in the poll this week.
The top four teams in the poll didn’t change and the entire poll has the same 25 teams as a week ago, just a different order this week.
The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor
11-0
800 (32)
–
2
Duke
11-1
760
–
3
Purdue
11-1
712
–
4
Gonzaga
10-2
690
–
5
UCLA
8-1
666
-1
6
Kansas
9-1
647
+1
7
Arizona
11-1
561
-3
8
Iowa State
12-0
514
–
9
12-0
506
–
10
10-2
476
–
11
11-1
453
+1
12
8-2
410
+1
13
Seton Hall
9-2
378
+2
14
Houston
11-3
338
–
15
9-2
334
+4
16
12-0
295
–
17
Kentucky
9-2
279
+1
18
9-2
254
-1
19
9-3
220
-8
20
Colorado State
10-0
199
+1
21
Providence
12-1
181
+2
22
Villanova
8-4
175
–
23
Wisconsin
9-2
135
+1
24
Xavier
11-2
127
-4
25
Texas Tech
9-2
78
–
Others Receiving Votes
West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB