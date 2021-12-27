LSU men’s basketball stays put in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Patrick Conn
The LSU men’s basketball has a huge top 20 matchup this week against the Auburn Tigers. Both teams looking to take an early stranglehold on the conference and prove they are the team to beat this year. They have a combined 23-1 record and are the two highest-ranked SEC teams at this point.

This week in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll the Tigers stand pat this week as the No. 16 team in the polls. The Tennessee Vols moved up four spots to get ahead of the Tigers. Alabama saw a huge drop of four spots this week to land at No. 19. All told there are five SEC teams in the poll this week.

The top four teams in the poll didn’t change and the entire poll has the same 25 teams as a week ago, just a different order this week.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

800 (32)

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

11-1

712

4

Gonzaga

10-2

690

5

UCLA

8-1

666

-1

6

Kansas

9-1

647

+1

7

Arizona

11-1

561

-3

8

Iowa State

12-0

514

9

USC

12-0

506

10

Michigan State

10-2

476

11

Auburn

11-1

453

+1

12

Ohio State

8-2

410

+1

13

Seton Hall

9-2

378

+2

14

Houston

11-3

338

15

Tennessee

9-2

334

+4

16

LSU

12-0

295

17

Kentucky

9-2

279

+1

18

Texas

9-2

254

-1

19

Alabama

9-3

220

-8

20

Colorado State

10-0

199

+1

21

Providence

12-1

181

+2

22

Villanova

8-4

175

23

Wisconsin

9-2

135

+1

24

Xavier

11-2

127

-4

25

Texas Tech

9-2

78

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

