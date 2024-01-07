LSU men’s basketball sees a massive rise in NET Rankings after upsetting Texas A&M

It wasn’t the best start to the season for LSU’s men’s basketball, but coach Matt McMahon’s team began SEC play with a bang.

The Tigers upset Texas A&M 68-53 on Saturday night in College Station to notch their second Quadrant 1 win of the season. While that win alone isn’t going to put LSU in the NCAA Tournament, it could ultimately go a long way.

McMahon’s team moved up 35 spots, climbing into the top 100 at No. 96. LSU now sits at 11th in the SEC in NET, ranking above Arkansas, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The addition of Jalen Cook, who was cleared to play last month as a two-time transfer, has made a significant difference as this team enters the most important stretch of the year.

Next up will be another winnable game as the Tigers return home to face a Vanderbilt team that is 5-9 and lost to Alabama in its SEC opener.

