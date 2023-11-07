LSU men’s basketball rolls in opener against Mississippi Valley State

The Tigers badly want to erase a disappointing Year 1 under Matt McMahon, and they’re certainly off to a great start.

LSU’s men’s basketball team rolled in its season opener against Mississippi Valley State, winning 106-60 in our first look at this new, transfer-heavy group.

It was a fantastic night for the offense, which shot 57.6% from the field. The real standout was Will Baker, a Nevada transfer who went off for a game-high 29 points on 10 of 11 shooting. Vanderbilt transfer Jordan Wright also scored in double figures with 12 points, as did Kentucky transfer Daimion Collins and Tyrell Ward with 11 each.

It’s hard to find much fault with the defense, either, which held the Devils to 38.2% shooting from the field. LSU also forced 22 turnovers, which resulted in 35 points.

The Tigers will face tougher opponents this season, and it’s too early to tell if this team has taken a substantive leap. But this was an encouraging way to start, and we’ll see if this team can keep it up when it returns to the court to host Nicholls on Friday night.

