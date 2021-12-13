LSU men’s basketball rises in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

The LSU men’s basketball has only played one game in the last 10 days but it was a win for the Tigers. They faced off with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. After falling down early, they were able to impose their will. They kept their perfect season intact and the only SEC squad to do so.

This week in the Ferris Mowers USA TODAY Sports Coaches poll the Tigers were finally able to climb in the top 25 rankings. They have a new leading scorer with newcomer Tari Eason that has shown off his athleticism. He now leads the Tigers with 15.6 points per game and second in rebounds with 7.7. He has done so without starting any of the nine games he has appeared in.

LSU has three more games against nonconference opponents before jumping into SEC play with Auburn on Dec. 29.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 9-0 797 (30) +1 2 Duke 7-1 747 (1) +1 3 UCLA 9-1 679 +1 4 Purdue 9-1 663 -3 4 Gonzaga 8-2 663 +1 6 Arizona 9-0 658 +2 7 Kansas 8-1 613 – 8 Alabama 8-1 612 (1) +1 9 Southern California 10-0 443 +6 10 Villanova 7-3 415 -4 11 Iowa State 10-0 398 +8 12 Michigan State 9-2 376 +8 13 Houston 8-2 369 – 14 Auburn 8-1 345 +7 15 Ohio State 8-2 338 +7 16 Seton Hall 9-1 337 +9 17 Texas 6-2 255 -6 18 Tennessee 7-2 250 -4 19 Arkansas 9-1 203 -9 20 LSU 9-0 184 +4 21 Kentucky 7-2 182 -9 22 Connecticut 9-2 181 -4 23 Colorado State 10-0 153 +3 24 Texas Tech 7-1 123 +5 25 Xavier 9-1 117 +5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Florida; No. 17 Wisconsin; No. 23 Brigham Young

Others Receiving Votes

Wisconsin 110; Providence 41; San Francisco 36; North Carolina 31; Florida 17; Oklahoma 13; St. Bonaventure 11; Loyola-Chicago 10; Brigham Young 9; Minnesota 7; Illinois 6; West Virginia 5; Saint Mary’s 2; Weber St. 1

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB