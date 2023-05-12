LSU men’s basketball reportedly agrees to home-and-home with Kansas State

The Tigers are reportedly set to play a home-and-home against the Kansas State Wildcats this upcoming season and next.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who first reported the news, the series will begin this year with a game in Baton Rouge on Dec. 9. The two teams will then face in Manhattan, Kansas, during the 2024-25 season.

Both programs feature second-year coaches, but they are on slightly different trajectories. LSU’s Matt McMahon went 14-19 in Year 1, finishing just 2-16 in SEC play. Jerome Tang, meanwhile, went 26-10 in his first season with the Wildcats. The longtime Baylor assistant led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight, where they were upset by tournament Cinderella Florida Atlantic.

NEWS: LSU and Kansas State will begin a home-and-home series on December 9th in Baton Rouge, according to a source. There will be a return game at Kansas State during the 2024-25 season.https://t.co/oEh32My2s4 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 12, 2023

This will mark three-straight seasons the two teams have faced. They matched up against each other in the championship of last year’s Cayman Islands Classic in November.

Kansas State won that game in controversial fashion as what appeared to be the game-tying bucket at the buzzer was disallowed, spoiling LSU’s 5-0 start to the season and handing the first of what would be many losses in 2022-23.

More Basketball!

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire