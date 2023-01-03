LSU men’s basketball receiving votes in Coaches Poll after Arkansas win

In the latest update to the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, the Tigers are on the verge of cracking the top 25 after a 12-1 start to Matt McMahon’s first season.

LSU had a relatively easy non-conference schedule, but it’s coming off a win in its biggest test of the year so far after upsetting then-No. 9 Arkansas at the PMAC. That wasn’t enough to vault the Tigers into the rankings, but they are receiving quite a few votes now.

McMahon’s squad picked up 35 votes this week, putting it third among unranked vote-getter behind Mississippi State — who dropped out after a loss to Alabama — and Kansas State, who beat the Tigers in the Cayman Islands Classic championship.

The Razorbacks fell to No. 13, while the No. 7 Tide, No. 9 Tennessee, No. 20 Auburn, No. 21 Missouri and No. 25 Kentucky are also ranked.

The Tigers hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday night to take on the Wildcats. Despite having the better record, they are heavy road underdogs. With a win, LSU will almost certainly find itself in next week’s top 25.

