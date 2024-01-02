LSU men’s basketball’s Mike Williams III named SEC Freshman of the Week

It’s been a bit of a rough start to the 2023-24 campaign for the LSU men’s basketball team and second-year coach Matt McMahon, but the season hasn’t been entirely devoid of bright spots.

One standout so far has been true freshman guard Mike Williams III, who has played a major role so far this year and has even earned a starting spot in the backcourt. Williams, a former three-star recruit in the 2023 signing class from Cumberland, Maryland, is hitting his stride as the season goes on, and he’s coming off his best game in the win over Northwestern State.

He totaled a season-high 20 points while going 7 of 11 shooting, including 6 of 9 beyond the arc. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts.

On the year, he’s averaging 7.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals.

