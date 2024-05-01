LSU men’s basketball lands Richmond guard transfer Dji Bailey

The LSU men’s basketball team continues to add to its transfer portal class entering Year 3 under coach Matt McMahon.

On Wednesday, the Tigers landed a commitment from Richmond guard transfer Dji Bailey, a 6-foot-5 senior from Wilson, North Carolina. Bailey has appeared in 71 games with 31 starts, 24 of which came this past season.

He was named the A-10 Most Improved Player in 2023-24 while averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He also tallied career highs in points (22) against La Salle and steals (six) against Florida.

Bailey’s career field goal percentage of 56.4% also ranks fourth all-time in Spiders basketball history among players who attempted at least 300 field goals.

NEWS: Richmond transfer guard Dji Bailey has committed to LSU, he tells @On3sports. The 6-5 senior averaged 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/gi60BBPFUo pic.twitter.com/uE3EQtteXC — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 1, 2024

Bailey is the third transfer to join the Tigers this offseason, a group that is all guards so far and includes Kansas State’s Cam Carter and UT-Martin’s Jordan Sears.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire