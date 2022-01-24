LSU men’s basketball falls again in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alabama Crimson TideLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Arkansas RazorbacksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Xavier PinsonAmerican basketball player
The LSU men’s basketball is on a streak at the moment, but it isn’t a good one. Over the last three games in SEC play, the Tigers have lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tigers are dealing with injuries to two of their top players in Xavier Pinson, who hasn’t played due to a knee injury suffered in the first game against the Vols. Darius Days is dealing with an ankle injury that he re-injured against Tennessee but he would return to the game.
The Tigers once again are in free fall in this week’s poll due to their inability to stop the skid. They will have another chance to get back on track when they travel to College Station to take on the Aggies.
A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
15-2
784 (18)
–
2
Auburn
18-1
777 (13)
–
3
Arizona
16-1
742 (1)
–
4
Baylor
17-2
690
+2
5
Kansas
16-2
667
+2
6
Purdue
15-3
589
-2
7
Duke
15-3
567
-2
8
UCLA
13-2
551
+1
9
Houston
17-2
538
+1
10
Michigan St
15-3
501
+3
11
Wisconsin
15-3
466
-3
12
Villanova
14-5
423
-1
13
Kentucky
15-4
400
-1
14
Texas Tech
15-4
396
+5
15
USC
16-2
333
–
16
Ohio State
12-4
311
+2
17
Providence
16-2
293
+4
18
LSU
15-4
171
-2
19
Connecticut
13-4
165
+6
20
Tennessee
13-5
154
+5
21
Illinois
13-5
139
-4
22
Colorado St
15-1
126
+1
23
Xavier
14-4
107
-3
24
Iowa State
14-5
99
-10
25
Texas
14-5
3
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Loyola-Chicago
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1
Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB