LSU men’s basketball falls again in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Alabama Crimson Tide
    Alabama Crimson Tide
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arkansas Razorbacks
    Arkansas Razorbacks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Xavier Pinson
    American basketball player

The LSU men’s basketball is on a streak at the moment, but it isn’t a good one. Over the last three games in SEC play, the Tigers have lost to the Arkansas Razorbacks, Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are dealing with injuries to two of their top players in Xavier Pinson, who hasn’t played due to a knee injury suffered in the first game against the Vols. Darius Days is dealing with an ankle injury that he re-injured against Tennessee but he would return to the game.

The Tigers once again are in free fall in this week’s poll due to their inability to stop the skid. They will have another chance to get back on track when they travel to College Station to take on the Aggies.

A look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

15-2

784 (18)

2

Auburn

18-1

777 (13)

3

Arizona

16-1

742 (1)

4

Baylor

17-2

690

+2

5

Kansas

16-2

667

+2

6

Purdue

15-3

589

-2

7

Duke

15-3

567

-2

8

UCLA

13-2

551

+1

9

Houston

17-2

538

+1

10

Michigan St

15-3

501

+3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

466

-3

12

Villanova

14-5

423

-1

13

Kentucky

15-4

400

-1

14

Texas Tech

15-4

396

+5

15

USC

16-2

333

16

Ohio State

12-4

311

+2

17

Providence

16-2

293

+4

18

LSU

15-4

171

-2

19

Connecticut

13-4

165

+6

20

Tennessee

13-5

154

+5

21

Illinois

13-5

139

-4

22

Colorado St

15-1

126

+1

23

Xavier

14-4

107

-3

24

Iowa State

14-5

99

-10

25

Texas

14-5

3

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Patrick on Twitter: @PatrickConnCFB

Recommended Stories