LSU men’s basketball to face Florida State in ACC/SEC Challenge
LSU men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon enters a crucial Year 3 in 2024-25, and while we don’t know the full schedule yet, we do know at least one non-conference game for the Tigers.
They’ll be playing host to Florida State in the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 3. In last year’s ACC/SEC Challenge, LSU went on the road to face Syracuse, a game it ultimately lost.
The Seminoles, led by veteran coach Leonard Hamilton in what will be his 23rd season, are coming off a disappointing 17-16 season that saw them miss the postseason. The two teams last faced in Nov. 2018, a game the Seminoles won 79-76.
After a disappointing first season under McMahon, LSU closed out 2023-24 in strong fashion and earned an NIT bid. With a transfer heavy team once again, the Tigers will hope to take the leap to tournament contention this season.
