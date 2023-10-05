LSU’s Mekhi Wingo excited for return trip to Missouri

LSU’s Week 6 matchup at Missouri feels like a must-win for this football team, but for defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, it will have even more emotional weight.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for Wingo, a St. Louis native who spent his first season of college football at Missouri before transferring to LSU last summer. He said he’s excited about the chance to face his former team.

“It’s a great feeling to go home and play in front of my family,” Wingo said, per On3. “I’ve been talking to those guys over there for the last few weeks. It’s a great feeling to see those guys again and compete in front of the crowd I used to play in front of.

“For opposing teams it can be hostile. Fans are going crazy, but guys will be ready. It’s nothing we haven’t experienced, we play in Death Valley.”

Despite starting just three games as a true freshman at Missouri, Wingo totaled 27 tackles, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown in his first season as he was named to the Freshman All-SEC team. In his first year at LSU, he was a Second Team All-SEC pick.

“I’ve got about 50 or 60 people coming to the game,” Wingo said. “It’s definitely going to be great for those family members that haven’t been able to travel, to play in front of them. I’ve been asking teammates for tickets all week, so I’m excited to be back.”

Wingo is a leader on an LSU defense looking to bounce back after a couple of rough performances, most recently a 55-49 loss to Ole Miss in which the Tigers allowed 706 yards of total offense.

