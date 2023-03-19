LSU making a late push for elite, 5-star 2024 RB prospect

Better late than never, I suppose.

LSU recently extended an offer to five-star 2024 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy running back Jerrick Gibson — the top back in the cycle — and the Tigers will hope to make a late push for one of the nation’s elite high school prospects.

Gibson’s recruitment has mostly centered around four teams: Texas (which is heavily favored to land him), Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee. However, LSU has thrown its hat in the ring, and Gibson has said he plans to visit Baton Rouge, which he has never seen before.

It’s late in the process for a top prospect like Gibson, and given the fact that Texas holds multiple Crystal Ball projections as well as being more than a 90% favorite per On3, the Tigers are fighting an uphill battle with a lot of ground to make up.

Still, it’s clear that Brian Kelly isn’t one to shy away from recruiting battles for elite prospects.

