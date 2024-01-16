LSU making a push for 5-star receiver, Alabama decommit Ryan Williams

The retirement of Nick Saban has given LSU a fresh shot at an elite recruit.

Five-star Ryan Williams decommitted from the Crimson Tide this week, and with his recruitment now open, LSU is getting an official visit, according to On3.

Along with LSU, Williams continues to consider Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M and Texas, making it an SEC-heavy top five for the blue-chip receiver.

Per On3, Williams is set to arrive in Baton Rouge later this week.

Williams told On3 that he has a good relationship with LSU assistants Joe Sloan and Cortez Hankton and that he’s been in contact with members of LSU’s loaded 2025 recruiting class.

Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M are all in contention for Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Read: https://t.co/TAA2hMrGtV pic.twitter.com/03ViMFlAeo — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 14, 2024

Williams would continue LSU’s strong finish to the 2024 class. The Tigers have recently moved into the top 10 after picking up commitments from Dominick McKinley and Coen Echols.

Williams is the top uncommitted recruit in the country and would be the top-rated player in LSU’s class.

