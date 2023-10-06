LSU making some changes on the defensive line

LSU will have a new look on the defensive front this week, according to head coach Brian Kelly.

The Tigers will be shifting to a four-down front as they look to get the most out of their talented defensive line group.

The move could lead to a more aggressive front seven that’s focused on putting immediate pressure on opposing offenses. Ideally, it will help LSU take advantage of the speed and athleticism it has on the defensive line.

LSU’s DL was supposed to be one of the best in the country, but so far, the Tiger defense ranks 104th in yards per rush allowed and 73rd in sack rate.

Brian Kelly: "We’re going to a four-down defense." — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) October 6, 2023

Also new this week, defensive line guru Pete Jenkins has returned to the staff.

Kelly said Pete Jenkins has made an impact already: It's going to take some time for the long haul, but from my perspective it's been good meeting with him on the techniques we need. I've enjoyed having him here. He loves LSU. The believablity factor with our players is immediate — Scott Rabalais (@RabalaisAdv) October 5, 2023

Kelly said Jenkins has impressed thus far and LSU’s already seeing his impact.

If the defensive line begins to live up to the preseason hype, it could take pressure off a struggling secondary that really needs some help.

