LSU makes top seven for No. 1 recruit in 2025 class

The No. 1 recruit in the 2025 recruiting class has trimmed his final list of schools down to just seven and the LSU Tigers made the cut.

LSU joins Alabama, Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State and Florida State on the list of finalists. Bryce Underwood is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound five-star quarterback from Belleville, Michigan, where he plays for Belleville High School. Underwood is rated as the No. 1 player in the country by On3 and by ESPN.

Underwood has led the Belleville Tigers to an 11-0 season, and they are currently getting ready for the third round of the playoffs this week. Underwood finished the regular season with 2,051 passing yards, 28 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He had a completion percentage of 68% and he averaged 229 yards per game.

LSU currently has five commits for the 2025 class. The class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore from Duncanville, Texas. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Underwood at this time but Michigan is a 40% favorite to land him per On3.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ QB Bryce Underwood tells me he’s down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 6’4 215 QB from Belleville, MI is ranked as the No. 1 Recruit in the 2025 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/VxdgXAD6Ku pic.twitter.com/Ygn8MNiyn9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 7, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire