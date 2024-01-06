LSU makes top 8 for 5-star 2025 cornerback

Brian Kelly has already gained commitments from the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 running back in the 2025 class. He is also looking to secure the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 class on Saturday in quarterback Bryce Underwood.

But he’s not the only big fish in the 2025 class Kelly is after.

The Tigers 2025 class is currently ranked as the No. 2 class in the country and LSU just made the final eight for a five-star cornerback.

Dijon Lee is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound, five-star cornerback from Mission Viejo, California, where he plays for Mission Viejo High School. The Tigers join Arizona, Oregon, Georgia, Florida, Washington, Penn State and USC as one of the eight schools still in the running to land the five-star cornerback.

The Tigers have one cornerback commit in the class already in Jaylen Bell, a three-star cornerback from Loganville, Georgia. Business may be about to pick up even more for LSU as they just signed Blake Baker on as their new defensive coordinator.

