LSU makes top 7 for 4-star power forward

LSU’s basketball season may have just ended, but the recruiting cycle is still heating up. Matt McMahon improved the Tigers team from Year 1 to Year 2 under his leadership and he is continuing to try to land the best players in the country.

This time, he has the Tigers in the final seven for the No. 1 player in the state of North Carolina. Sadiq White is a four-star power forward from Charlotte where he plays for Myers Park High School. The Myers Park Mustangs finished the 2023-24 season with a 27-3 record and a loss to North Mecklenburg in the Class 4A Elite 8.

LSU joins Alabama, Arkansas, Syracuse, Georgetown, Texas and Tennessee in the final seven. There are currently no crystal ball projections for White at this time but Syracuse is a 14.6% favorite to land him per On3.

LSU does not have any commits for the 2025 recruiting class in basketball yet.

NEWS: 2025 Top-25 prospect Sadiq White is down to seven schools, he tells @On3Recruits. The 6-8 PF is the No. 1 player in NC. Story: https://t.co/CfBT8sglcL pic.twitter.com/3zxLLHobY5 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2024

