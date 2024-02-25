LSU makes top 6 for 2025 linebacker

A linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class who is currently flying under most recruiting radars has released his top six list of the schools he is considering going forward. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers join Ole Miss, Duke, Missouri, Tennessee and Oklahoma as the final six schools in the running to land this talented linebacker.

Luke Metz is a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Dacula, Georgia where he plays for Mill Creek High School. The Mill Creek Hawks finished the 2023 season 12-1 with a loss to Camden County in the third round of the GHSA Class 7A playoffs.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class currently ranks as the No. 3 class in the country. The class has the No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 wide receiver in the class committed already as well as the No. 2 running back in the class. The class has nine commitments so far and one of the commits is a linebacker, Keylan Moses.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Metz but UCF is a 46% favorite to land him per On3.

✞ TOP 6 ✞ Can’t thank GOD enough for this Blessing🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/81h3ETxyPo — Luke Metz 3⭐️LB (@lukeMetz25) February 23, 2024

