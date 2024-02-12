LSU makes top 5 for 2025 3-star linebacker

One of the best linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class has trimmed his list of final schools down to five. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers made the cut.

LSU joins Colorado, Miami, Ole Miss and Penn State as the final five teams that Mantrez Walker is considering committing to. There are currently no Crystal Ball projections for Walker at this time and there are no clear favorites to land him per On3.

Walker is from Buford, Georgia, where he plays for Buford High School. The Buford Wolves finished the 2023 season 11-2 with a loss to Grayson in the third round of the Class 7A playoffs.

LSU’s 2025 recruiting class currently has the No. 1 quarterback, wide receiver, and running back in the country. The Tigers are also in the mix for the No. 1 safety in the class as well. The 2025 recruiting class is shaping up to be one of the best recruiting classes in LSU history.

2025 LB Mantrez Walker is down to Colorado, LSU, Miami, Penn State and Ole Miss, he tells @ChadSimmons_‼️ Read: https://t.co/veH40ktGdT pic.twitter.com/DHBfuKaXmH — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 11, 2024

